Commitment to Constitution

President Mamnoon Hussain in his Independence Day address to the nation has called upon the national leadership to bury deep their differences and get united on Constitution for the sake of country’s interests. He dwelt upon the views being expressed by some circles about suitability or otherwise of the prevailing system of governance and said no hasty conclusions should be drawn and the system be given ample opportunity to bear fruits.

The concern of the President on the prevailing gloomy environment was evident from the fact that almost his entire speech was devoted to it and how to address the challenge. There is no doubt that destabilisation of the system even after seven decades of independence raises legitimate apprehensions among people of Pakistan and especially the young generation about future direction of the country. It is highly deplorable that while countries like China that achieved independence after Pakistan are scaling unmatched heights in every sphere of life and have become power nations, we are still beating about the bush of what system suits the country. The President rightly pointed out that despite a host of experiments made during the last seventy years, people of Pakistan demonstrated their unshakable faith and confidence in a democratic and parliamentary Pakistan. Then why we are not allowing the country to run on the lines as envisioned by framers of the Constitution, which was and is a consensus document. No doubt, some amendments were made in the Constitution to plug apparent loopholes that presented threat to the democratic stability and continuity but nothing proved foolproof only because the stakeholders found some sort of façade and excuses to strike at the roots of the system. The solution lies in strict adherence to Constitution and that is why the Chairman Senate has proposed a dialogue among institutions to point out hiccups and how to remove them. This dialogue is need of the hour and all stakeholders should participate in it with utmost sincerity and commitment. The objective should be to ensure rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, as is the case in other democratic countries.

