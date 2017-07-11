Commitment for peace

Pakistan has all along been pursuing policy of peaceful co-existence with all countries particularly its neighbours and striving for resolving disputes and removing irritants in good relations through mutual deliberations with expected reciprocation by the others as well.

For the last couple of years or so, Pakistan is very much concerned over deterioration of security and law & order situation in neighbouring Afghanistan which has provided the militants, extremists and terrorists opportunities to hit any part of Pakistan from across the border. Pakistan has been striving in close cooperation and coordination with Afghanistan for restoration of peace there as a strong, secure Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan in all fairness.

According to reports in the newspapers, the National Security Committee in its meeting in Islamabad the other day under chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deliberated and approved the development of a strategy with regard to India and Afghanistan and reiterated that regional peace and progress is directly linked to resolution of all outstanding issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting took stock of subjects pertaining to the internal as well as external security, foreign policy in the regional and global context and quite emphatically reiterated commitment to peace. It was quite rightly stated that Pakistan continues to work for peace and progress in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process with the help of both regional and global partners and is continuing to strive for return of normalcy in Afghanistan at the earliest.

Quite obviously, and this has rightly be observed, all efforts being made by Pakistan for stable and peaceful Afghanistan can only bear desired fruit is simultaneous efforts in this regard are also made by Kabul for restoring effective control in its territory. In furtherance of the efforts being made by Islamabad for stability and security in Afghanistan it is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani more than twice during last couple of months at international forums along with other world leaders. It is for Kabul to do as much lot more as possible for ensuring stable, secured and safe Afghanistan as compared to what Pakistan in particular and other countries of the region in general can do.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related