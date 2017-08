City Reporter

On the intervention of Commissioner Karachi, the 20-day long dispute between K Electric and traders of Sabzi Mandi has been resolved. This was announced in a statement from the office of Commissioner Karachi on Friday. It said that the Commissioner presided a meeting of the representatives of the two parties in which the matter was discussed in detail.

The electricity supply to the Sabzi Mandi has been restored after 20 days, it was further stated.