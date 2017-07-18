Commissioner for joint efforts to curb crimes

Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyde-rabad, Saeed Ahmed Man-gnejo, has expressed satisfaction over law and order situation in Hyderabad adding that one of the most sensitive cities of the country in the past, now become the peaceful district as a result of the crime combating efforts of the departments concerned.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over the meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee here on Monday.

The meeting which attended by the DIG Hyderabad Khadim Hussain Rind, Additional Commissioner-I and Additional Commissioner-II, all Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad Division, representatives of the law enforcement agencies and officers of concerned departments has reviewed the progress of National Action Programme in the division.

The Commissioner said that all out efforts were being made to make Hyderabad the safe city and in this regard, all department concerned have been continuously engaged in the efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security of the citizens of Hyderabad.

He however said that required targets in respect of bringing complete peace could only be possible through joint efforts of the concerned departments therefore, effective coordination with sharing of information are necessary to achieve the milestone.

The Commissioner was informed that over all law and order situation in the entire Hyderabad Division including urban and rural parts as well as educational institutions was remained under control. The Police had taken prompt actions against criminal activities with arrest of criminal elements, it was informed.—APP