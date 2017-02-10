Commissioner for ban on kite flying

Faisalabad

Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha has directed for strictly implementing ban on kite flying in all the four districts of the division and initiating legal action against elements involved in this exercise.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that strict instructions have been issued by the Punjab government to control this bloody game. The commissioner said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has ordered completely ban on celebrating ‘Basant’ across the province and in this regard, the violations will not be tolerated at any cost.

He directed for launching vigorous campaign against kite and string manufacturers and kite sellers in the division and sending them behind bars. RPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, CPO Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, AC Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq and others were present on the occasion.—APP