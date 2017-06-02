Commissioner chairs meeting to develop contingency plan for monsoon

Staff Reporter

Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan here on Thursday chaired a meeting to develop a contingency plan for fast approaching monsoons and possible heavy rainfall in the metropolis.

Khan on the occasion particularly urged the District Municipal Commissioners to ensure that all rain drains and nullahs are cleaned on emergency basis ensuring that flow of rain water may not be disrupted at any site causing flood like situation, particularly in the low lying areas of Karachi.

The meeting also attended by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and Cantonment Boards officials and decided that each of the concerned department will develop measures required to avert rain related emergency situation.

Commissioner of Karachi directed the officials to submit the relevant reports to him by June 15.