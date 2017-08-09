Commissioner asks concerned authorities to facilitate Sohrab Goth cattle market

Amanullah Khan

In a meeting with Administration of Sohrab Goth Maweshi Mandi, Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan has assured them his full support and instructed the relevant departments to facilitate the cattle market administration in this regard.

The Commissioner said that Sohrab Goth cattle market is the world’s largest cattle market. Setting up a temporary market of such a magnitude every year is a mammoth task which is only possible due to effective coordination between the government departments and maweshi mandi administration.

Government departments will work round the clock to support to facilitate the cattle merchants, buyers and public alike.

Teams of veterinary doctors and paramedical staff will soon be deployed in the cattle market. An ambulance and a fire tender will also be deployed in the market soon which will be there till the closure of the market.