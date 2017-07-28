Commercialism in residential areas

A week ago the relevant authority in Peshawar had placed an advertisement in the newspaper stating that they were allowing the use of residential houses for commercial activities in University Town, which is against the LG law. Therefore the PTI government is considering an amendment in the relevant law. The PTI Government claims that although the commercial activities were started many years ago in University Town, but at this stage it is difficult for the government to close such activities as it affects many jobs and revenue streams.

Similarly the PTI Government has also failed to create new and better commercial areas in the past four years, for the businesses that are currently operating from University Town. Instead the Government has stopped commercial activities in other areas like Hayatabad, Saddar, Cantonment and Shami Road areas of Peshawar, which has ironically forced more commercial businesses to come to University Town. Now after failing to resolve the issue or create new commercial areas in Peshawar in the past 4 years, the PTI government has come under pressure from the people who are operating the commercial businesses in University Town and are considering a law for 5 year allowance for commercial activities on payment of special tax.

The government has therefore requested all to provide their feedback on such a decision. On behalf of University Town residents, who are suffering from different business activities, I would like to suggest that the following four points should be incorporated in the final decision. 1) All taxes and fees collected from this law should only be spent in University Town. Record of fees collected and spent should be available online. 2) The commercial location should be liable to pay a rental fee to at least six neighbouring houses located around it, for duration of its activities. This fee should be fixed at 25,000 per month and will be used by the neighbours to repair damages and hire security and road clearing personnel for their homes. 3) Commercial locations should not be allowed to park vehicles on public road or in front of neighbouring homes. Neighbours should be allowed to convert the space in front of their homes into a public paid parking area for which they can charge any fixed fee from cars that are parked there. Authorities can convert public areas into parking spots and should charge fee from the users or install parking meters. 4) No commercial activities will be allowed, on any condition, in University Town, after the passage of 5 years. All commercial and govt offices should make their relevant relocation plan within this time and this plan should be submitted to Nazim Office within first year of new law and should be uploaded online.

I think with such measures, we will be able to improve the living conditions in University Town and residential neighbours will be able to resolve their individual problems themselves.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

