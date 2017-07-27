Commerce ministry evaluates trade attaches’ performance

Islamabad

Ministry of Commerce has concluded the performance of Pakistan’s trade attaches posted abroad in light of Key Performance Indicators (KPS) and report in this regard would be submitted to the prime minister by next week. The trade officers who have not performed well for facilitation and promotion of country’s trade would be called back, senior official of the ministry told. The official said that trade officers had been appointed by the ministry for trade facilitation, promotion and trade diplomacy to work for enhancing the country’s exports.—APP