Commanders review security environment

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 202nd Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ on Monday. According to the ISPR, the forum reviewed geostrategic security environment with focus on evolving situation in the Middle East / Afghanistan and its implications on Pakistan. The forum reiterated to continue supporting and enabling national efforts to play a positive role in line with Pakistan’s national interests. Progress of Operation Raddul Fasaad, military-to-military engagement with Afghanistan for better border management, internal security situation of country, including preparations for flood relief operations, if required and force development plan was also discussed.—INP