Commander Task Force 151 Japan meets Secretary Defence

Rawalpindi

Rear Admiral Tatsuya FUKUDA, Commander Task Force 151 (CTF-151) Japan along with his delegation called on Secretary Defence, Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah in Ministry of Defence, Rawalpindi. He welcomed the delegates and emphasized that Pakistan-Japan diplomatic, military and economic relations are characterized by cordiality, goodwill and openness towards each other.

Secretary Defence appreciated Japan’s keen interest and active role in promotion of peace and stability in South Asia and Afghanistan. He appreciated the regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military Dialogue under MOFA and Military to Military Dialogue under MoD.

The Japanese Admiral appreciated the important role and valuable contributions of Pakistan Navy in the multinational Anti Piracy Task Force. Recognizing the achievements of Pakistan in the anti terrorist campaign, he expressed key interest of the Japanese authorities for expanding the existing level of defence collaboration with Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Both the sides emphasized on the high level bilateral defence delegation visits /exchange and highlighted the need of more bilateral training programs.—INP