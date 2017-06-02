Commander among 7 ferraris lay down arms in Dera Bugti

Quetta

Seven ferraris including a commander Nehalan alias Langri on Thursday surrendered their arms in front of security forces and tribal leader Basheer Chandarzai Bugti in Dera Bugti. According to local administrations, surrendered ferraris were involved in different subversive activities including blowing gas pipelines and attacking on security forces in the area.

These ferraris have expressed regret over their anti-state activities in the past and pledged to remain loyal to Pakistan and province in future. They said they were misguided against state by enemies. It was reported earlier that in the year 2016 800 suspected militants lay down their arms in Balochistan under the government’s reconciliation process.

Anwarul Haq Kakar, a spokesperson for the provincial government, said the Ferraris belonged to various militant organisations and surrendered from Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Mekran and Quetta. He added that a large number of separatists from various militant organisations are ready to surrender to the provincial government and return to their normal lives.

The largest province of the country in terms of area, Balochistan has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. Al Qaeda-linked and sectarian militants also operate in the province, which shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.—APP