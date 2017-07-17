Coming and going of diplomats

Staff Reporter

Atleast five heads of diplomatic missions in Karachi will be returning home in two to six weeks after completing their tenure, or going for new assignments. They are Belinda Lewis, British deputy high commissioner, who after marriage, has sought her transfer, and will be leaving on 21st July for London, Russian consul general Oleg Avedeev, returning home after winning many friends, and leaving a tremendous impression about himself, and Russian Federation.

He too will be flying home next week.

The Sri Lankan deputy high commissioner Herath too will be leaving in two weeks time for home after being here for well over three years, Rehmat Shah, consul general of Afghanistan is too is in the list to return home, and the French consul general, yet another extremely friendly and charming personality Francois Dall’Orso, will be bidding goodbye to Karachiites end of August.

In the US Consulate, the number two, Edward Bukhalter left in the middle of last week for Japan to join his family, and after vacation will be back at the State Department in Washington.

He is replaced by John Robinson, a real, friendly, and highly courteous diplomat, who also served in Belgium and at the European Union headquarters.

While the successor to Belinda, also a lady, will be coming here after three to four months, her vacancy will be filled temporarily by extremely friendly and hospitable John Trucknott, who left last year and his return to Karachi, has been more than welcome news for his friends.