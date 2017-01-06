Come in… prosperity!

Eleena Viqar

Islamabad

Pakistan and China are progressing fast; within the coming years, Pakistan can be seen as an economically stable and safer State. Currently, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been a hot topic of debate. Basically, CPEC, conjointly called the project of multiple roads of one corridor, has its major alignments with Pakistan through western, eastern and central fronts that are connected through highways and railways. However, the western alignment is believed to be the foremost necessary one because it will open the doors of prosperity and development in Baluchistan and KPK.

Furthermore, CPEC is helpful to both Pakistan and China and could be seen as a serious development effort between the two countries. The Corridor can bring on $70 billion annual reven ue within the form of transit fees. This quantity of cash may be used to fund many projects in Pakistan for power generation still as for completing the Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline. Besides, the free network of highways, free power projects, convenient connectivity between all the provinces may be considered the way to manage the issues of State.

Presently, a much-heated discussion over China and Pakistan’s new economic cooperation passageway has gained attention. CPEC is believed to be a threat by a number of the western States, specifically the US and some Asian nations. China is a strong economy, therefore, it is the proven fact that the paradigm of power has been shifting from the West to East, and it’s become clear that US and India will leave no stone unturned to restrain the project.