Multan

Combined Club won a match of Malik Salahuddin Dogar Inter-clubs Cricket Championship by defeating Al-Qasim club.

Playing first, Al-Qasim Club scored 161 runs as Irfan made 74 runs while Saleem Shahzad took four wickets, Ahmad Ali and Saghir took two wickets each.

The Combined Club chased the target for the loss of five wickets. Saleem Shahzad scored 42 runs, Abu Bakar 38 and Kashif Bhatti scored 25 runs.

Saleem Shahzad was declared man of the match.—APP