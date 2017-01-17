Combating anti Muslim discrimination forum

New York

Permanent Missions of Canada, the United States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations, will jointly host a forum on combating anti-Muslim discrimination and hatred in New York tomorrow, (Tuesday).

Following on the historic September 2016 High Level Forum on global antisemitism, the day-long event at UN Headquarters will feature high-level remarks, as well as three interactive panels examining the rise of anti-Muslim discrimination and hatred globally from the perspective of governmental, non-governmental and private sector representatives.—INP