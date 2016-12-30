Colourful media festival organized at SZABIST

Staff Reporter

A day long colourful media festival organized by students of Media Sciences Department of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Islamabad Campus was held here on Thursday.

The event was inaugurated by Head of SZABIST Islamabad Campus Khusro Pervaiz Khan. Senior faculty members and a large number of students were present.

The annual festival featured a wide range of media-related events such as stage play, exhibitions, colourful stalls, display of news photographs by students, Gilgit-Baltistan Cultural corner, print media corner, climate change corner, journalists corner, food stalls, film and fashion industry stalls.

The festival was aimed to promote creativity among students by providing them with a platform where they could exhibit their talents.

Some students talking to media said the media festival highlighted the media as well as culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Campus Khusro Pervaiz Khan appreciated students for beautifully displaying their creative work at the festival.

He said SZABIST would continue its efforts to provide such opportunities to its students, adding their creative work was really commendable.

The students also set up stalls highlighting various issues like climate change, food waste and specially cultural heritage.

The news photographs by students of SZABIST displayed at the festival showed deep news sense of students.

The student leader of news photographs said students tried their best to bring news photos and did great job to bring such an informative photos of various events and issues.

The film industry stall highlighted golden era of Pakistani films and cinema.

The stage play performed by students of Media Sciences Department got big applause from the audience.

The students also presented songs at Gilgit-Baltistan culture corner and got applause from visitors of the festival.