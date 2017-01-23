Colourful Games of KP Technical Board concluded

Peshawar

The colourful Annual Day Games of the Board of Technical Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here on Monday at Qayyum Sports Complex amidst fun and joys.

Special Assistant to the chief minister on Technical Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan Umerzai was the chief guest on this occasion.

Chairman Board of Technical Education Professor Dr Ghulam Qasim Marwat, Secretary Technical Board KP Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Chairman BISE Mardan Mushtaq Khan, Director Sports Higher Education Dept.

KP Abdul Rashid Anwar, Director Sports Technical Board KP Momin Khan, Principal of various participating colleges, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Shabab Khan of Govt College of Management Sciences Jamrud, Khyber Agency and Farhad Ali of Govt Technical Institution, Bara Tehsil, Khyber Agency have shared best athletes trophy for the Year-2016-17. Farhad won gold medal in discuss throw, shot put, javelin throw while Shabab got gold medal in 100m, 200m, 400m.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest lauded the efforts of the organizing committee for holding various sports event at different venues in which students of all the affiliated colleges with Technical Board participated.

He said sports is not integral part of education and urged upon the students to give due attention to sports activities along with the hectic academic schedule. He said the govt is very keen to have sports activities in all educational institutions.

In his address Chairman Technical Board, KP Pro. Dr Ghulam Qasim Marwat disclosed that the Technical Board is producing skills workforce which badly needed by the country for economic development.

He said the board is given due importance to sports and that is why players participated in table tennis, badminton, tug-of-war, football, volleyball, hockey, cricket and athletics. The Games were continued for three long months at different venues wherein colleges affiliated with Technical Board took part.

He underlined the importance of sports which teaches the youth tolerance, sportsmanship, and above all good for character building. He said a healthy mind resides in healthy body.

Ghulam Qasim Marwat said that for a balance in personality of students participants in sports activities are vital.

Earlier, the Table Tennis, and cricket winners trophies won by Govt College of Management Science, Jamrud, Govt College for Technology Peshawar won football and tug of war titles, GCT Dera Ismail Khan won runners-up trophy, PI Karak and GCMS Peshawar won badminton winners and runners-up titles. GPI, Haripur won hockey title.

Quiad-e-Azam Institute Bannu won trophy of volleyball, PI Karak got second position, GCT Swat got runners-up trophy of Hockey, GCT Kohat got runners-up trophy in Cricket while GCT Swat got runners-trophy of Cricket (Pool-A). The athletic trophy tied between GCMS Jamrud and GTI, Bara.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes to the position holders.—APP