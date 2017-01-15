Colourful function at Nasheman College, Wah

Wah Cantt

At a colorful function held at Nasheman College for Special Children Wah Cantt on eve of International Disabled Day. Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, HI (M) Chairman POF Board was the chief guest. MD POF Welfare Trust Brig (R) Taqdees Ahmed and Principal Mrs Farhana Tanveer received chief guest at Nasheman College. The special children sang national songs and presented beautiful tableau show.

The special children’s performance showed that these children are not behind other children. The chief guest observed that Nasheman College Wah Cantt hold a special identity and performance of students of school and college is extra ordinary and appreciable and it needs to improve further. Chairman POF Board stressed upon the administration of the college that college staff should shoulder their responsibilities with honesty for the progress of the institution by utilizing all available resources.

Brig (R) Taqdees Ahmed, Managing Director POF Welfare Trust while addressing the ceremony said that Nasheman College has been striving hard to serve the humanity. Principal and teachers of this college deserved appreciation for their untiring efforts for the rehabilitation of special children. Earlier Principal Nasheman College in her welcoming remarks said that the object of celebrating Disabled Day is to make it realize to the society that special children are the vital part of this society and it is our responsibility to help them out and to create opportunity to make them a useful citizen of the society.