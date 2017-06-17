Colourful bangles attracting women for Eid preparation

Staff Reporter

As festivity of Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching, colourful bangles are becoming the most attractive accessory for women to buy besides colourful dresses and footwear to wear on this occasion. Eid is the day for which ladies try to grab all the stuff which could make them stand out of the crowd. An engrossing collection of newly designed bangles has arrived in the market to match with dresses. These bangles are available in a wide range of colours as well as made into different materials including glass and metal studded beautifully with stones. When asked from female customers, they said that Eid is totally incomplete without wearing these colourful bangles. However they complained about prices and wished to have these beautifully designed bangles in very reasonable rates so that they could buy more of it for themselves as well as friends and family. Ayesha Sohail, a customer in the most popular Bano Bazaar Anarkali, while talking to APP on Friday said that Eid is incomplete without colourful bangles and she has come along with her family to buy bangles and ‘mehndi’ for Eid-ul-Fitr. Another girl Saleha said she has come to buy bangles for her friends as these are important accessory for females for Eid celebrations. Shopkeepers looked a bit worried as number of customers are not enough in the market as compare to the previous year. Imran Ali, a shopkeeper expressed his hope that number of customers will increase near Eid. Shaukat Hussain, another vendor of bangles, expressed satisfaction on the security arrangement made by the local police and said women feel safe here for shopping bangles.