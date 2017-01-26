Colonies for Pundits opposed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed concern over the identification of eight hundred Kanals of land for proposed Pandit colonies saying that the people of Kashmir are not opposed to the rehabilitation of Pandits but are against setting separate townships for them.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities were following RSS ideology and a conspiracy was being hatched to create a situation like that of Palestine. “We welcome the Pandits’ return to the Valley; however, separate colonies are not acceptable,” he added.

Criticizing India for nurturing and instigating sectarian sentiments, he said that they were desperate to communalize situation and defame the ongoing freedom movement.

Warning the authorities, the APHC Chairman said that no one would be allowed to create Palestine-like situation in the territory. He said that the move was aimed at create uncertainty and instead of resolution of Kashmir dispute, they were trying hard to malign and bring bad name for the people of Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani said that their sole aim was to portray resistance movement as communal and asked the puppet rulers to show wisdom and refrain from displaying their military might. “This move will neither serve to Pandit community nor will it serve any good to the territory,” he maintained.—KMS