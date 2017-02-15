Collegues recall good memories of martyred police officers

Staff Reporter

Colleagues, subordinates and friends of martyred DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobin and SSP Operations Lahore Zahid Mehmood Gondal on Wednesday recalled good memories about the martyred police officers.

DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobin and SSP Operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal were among those martyred in the Charing Cross, The Mall suicide attack.

SP CIA Tariq Elahi Mastoi, talking to media persons, said that both the officers lost their lives in the line of duty, adding, “Dedication to work and honesty were the hallmark of both martyred officers”.

“I have worked as ASP under SSP Operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal in Faisalabad, and later as DPO Rahim Yar Khan and I found him a very kind hearted, supportive and sympathetic officer. Zahid Gondal used to resolve the problems of people at the earliest”.

The SP said that DIG Traffic Syed Ahmad Mobin due to his bravery and professional competency, earned great honour among other police officers. Syed Ahmad Mobin had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare and development of traffic wardens, he said.

He said that Syed Ahmad Mobin, as additional director general on police matters in Oversees Pakistan Commission, worked non-stop to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and did never care of his health, adding that he was a very intelligent officer.

SP Operations Iqbal Town Adil Memon said that martyred DIG Capt (Retd) Syed Ahmed Mobin did never skip from duty even under extreme situations, and ensured effective coordination to maintain traffic flow, and law & order in the city.

Talking to media persons, SP Headquarters Atif Nazir said that losing officers like Syed Ahmad Mobin and Zahid Mehmood Gondal was a great loss to the nation and the police force.

Traffic Wardens Muazzam Ali, Khurram, Haneef and others said that Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin was like a father to them as he always listened and made efforts to redress their grievances, adding that he had left a gap in the police department which would never be bridged.

His death is a great loss not only to his family, but also to those whom he was taking care of,” they said.

Recalling Syed Ahmad Mubeen’s dedication towards work, they said that he was one of the best hardworking, dedicated and disciplined police officer.

Traffic inspector Muhammad Owais said that DIG traffic Syed Ahmad Mobin was very kind to lower staff of the department.

Syed Ahmad Mobin always enquired about the health of injured traffic wardens and also provided financial assistance to the family members of traffic officials for their medical treatment.