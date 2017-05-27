Collector lauds performance of Customs Sukkur

Sukkur

Collector Customs Akhlaq Ahmed Khatak Friday said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is confident that Customs Sukkur will definitely surpass the revenue collection target set for Fiscal Year 2017-18.

He expressed these views during his visit to Deputy Collector Office Customs Sukkur where he presided over a meeting here.

He said that performance of Sukkur Customs remained outstanding adding that Chief Collector Manzoor Memon has also appreciated the performance of Customs Sukkur specially Assistant Collector Mumtaz Ali Ghanghro for surpassing revenue collection and lauded his recent operation in which he seized 63 kg of wet opium valuing Rs 131.67 million.

The opium was being transported to Karachi via Larkana on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Colelctor Mumtaz Ali Ghanghro, Inspector Aziz Katper, Makhan Khan, Incharge check post Kashmore Zuilfqar Ali and others.

He urged all the officials of the Sukkur Customs to take measures to to facilitate the importers of Sukkur.

He said that Sukkur importers are playing vital role for strengthening national economy adding that strong economy of any country is vital for progress and prosperity.

The Collector said that FBR will extend all out support to Sukkur Customs for achieving revenue collection and urged the staff of the Sukkur Customs to use all available resources to curb smuggling in the region.—APP