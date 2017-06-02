Collective prayers being offered today for recovery of HM Sultan Qaboos

Ashraf Ansari

Islamabad

The people of capital of Pakistan will be gathering today (Friday) at the historic Faisal Mosque to offer collective prayers for the recovery of HM Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman. Collective Dua will be offered at the Juma Prayers at 1:30pm.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, who is a role-model, people-friendly leader of unmatched qualities of head and heart and, above all, a true friend of Pakistan, is unwell.

H.E. Mr. Al-Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al-Marhoon, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman and other Arab, Muslim Ambassadors as well as diplomats of Muslim countries will attend the collective Dua.

Distinguished Pakistanis including civil servants and representatives of various walks of life will participate in the congregation.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief, Pakistan Observer has appealed to the people of Pakistan and Imams/Khateebs of Mosques to offer the recovery of collective Dua for His Majesty Sultan of Oman in Juma prayers.