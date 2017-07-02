‘Collective fight against terrorist elements can ensure peace in country’

Reference held in memory of Parachinar victims

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers while paying tributes to the victims of the Parachinar attacks urged unity and solidarity among the followers of various sects and termed sectarianism a curse in society. They also called for collective fight against terrorists in order to ensure peace and prosperity in the country. Addressing a reference held in memory of the martyrs of Parachinar incident, representatives of various schools of thought expressed their solidarity with the victims of Parachinar incident and prayed their families could bear the loss. The reference was jointly organized by Markazi Imam Hussain Council and Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Saturday.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Aminul Hasnat was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, Pir Hasnat said Parachinar incident was carried out by those who wanted to weaken the unity and ideological basis of the country. Some devils are out to kill innocent people and promote hatred and confusion among us. However, he made it clear they would never succeed in their nefarious designs. Every Pakistani is feeling pain and grief of those who have lost their loved ones, said Pir Hasnat.

Pir Hasnat was of the view that as a government representative he was accountable to the queries and questions as why the government had not been able to wipe out terrorism from the country. However, he assured the audience that government’s resolve to establish writ of the government and to fight each terrorist would never wear out. He referred to the Operation Raddul Fassad in the country that is taking swift and strong action against the enemies of the state.

He also referred to Interior Minister Ch Nisar statement of crackdown against terrorists without discrimination. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also clear in his vision regarding elimination of terrorists and anti-state forces from the country, said Pir Amin.

This is a time we all stand together to fight and flush out terrorists from the country. Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said although the incident of Parachinnar is quite heartbreaking yet it has served to unite the Pakistani nation and they are now united to fight terrorists. We may be Sunni, Shia, Barelvi, Deobandi, Wahabi or Ahl-e-Hadees but we are Pakistanis and we want to strengthen our country and purge it of the terrorists, said Dr Mehdi.

Allama Izhar Bukhari called upon the government to ensure foolproof security of the religious places and religious leaders. He reminded the audience of the victims of the Parachinar attacks and asked them to remember the martyrs in their prayers.

Muhammad Hussain Toori, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Shahzad Syed, Ruqia Shah, Allama Ayaz Zaheer, Naeem Akran Qureshi, Allama Saleem Hyder, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Pir Azmat Ullah Sultan also addressed at condolence reference. At the end, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Aminul Hasnat Shah offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for peace and solidarity of the country.