Collective efforts required to safeguard rights of expats

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti stressed for adopting out of box strategy, instead of traditional methods to resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the resolution process of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib Districts here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner OPC said that there was a need for collective efforts to safeguard the rights of Overseas Pakistanis and the role of district administration was pivotal in this regard. Afzaal Bhatti further said that by virtue of vibrant input of field officers at district level, complaints of the Overseas Pakistanis could be addressed early.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that field officers should ensure at least two meetings of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) in a month and proceedings regarding redressal of complaints be uploaded on OPC Web Portal regularly. He further directed that targeted and integrated efforts were needed from the districts officers to settle the pending issues of expatriate Pakistanis.

It was also decided that at least one meeting of Lahore Division would be conducted on monthly basis to review the pace of resolution of the issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis.