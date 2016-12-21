Collective efforts needed to safeguard rights of expats

Salim Ahmed

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Afzaal Bhatti has directed the chairpersons of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) to ensure fortnightly meetings and wide publicity of working of these committees. Presiding over a meeting of Chairpersons of Selected Districts he said that it would help to keep the expatriates fully informed about the availability of official redressal mechanism in the Province.

Commissioner OPC said that there is a dire need for collective efforts to safeguard the rights of expats and role of DOPCs is of great importance in this regard. He said that Punjab government should be commended for its proactive approach towards welfare of Pakistanis living abroad as it believes that Overseas Pakistanis are integral part of our society and playing a key role in strengthening of national economy. They are the real face of Pakistan who have earned a niche with their hard work and dedication, added Commissioner OPC.

Different complaints of Overseas Pakistanis also came under discussion during the meeting and Commissioner OPC issued certain directions regarding solution of these complaints.