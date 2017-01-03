Collective efforts imperative for regional peace, stability: Ayaz

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said sustained cooperation between the Muslim countries was highly imperative for confronting challenges posed by terrorism and internal divisions. He was talking to Commander of Bahraini National Guards, Member of Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Ambassadors of Belarus who separately called on him here at Parliament House, said a press release issued here. Talking to the Lt. General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa Commander of Bahraini National Guards, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan was committed to partnership with Bahrain to promote unity and cooperation among the Muslim world.

He underlined a need to rectify distorted image of Islam as projected by extremists and negatively propagated by western media as intolerant and violent religion. He reiterated Islam was a religion of peace that abhorred terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations. He outlined that Pakistan condemned oppression of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir alike and would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the freedom struggle of both the counties. Lt Gen Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for collaboration to confront shared challenges and urged the need for deeper engagement between the two friendly countries.

He said the Muslim world was confident of Pakistan’s leadership and expressed his hope that Pakistan would continue to assist the regional countries in overcoming the menace of terrorism. He assured the Speaker that Bahrain would stand Pakistan’s partner in uplifting regional development. While talking to the Ambassador of Belarus, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informed the dignitary that Pakistan aspired to deepen and diversify bilateral engagement with Belarus. Pakistan’s political leadership had embarked upon an unprecedented regional outreach for addressing developmental challenges, he added.

He underlined the need for forging synergies in areas of agriculture, energy, and technology and stressed the role of Parliamentary engagement in cementing bilateral relations. Andrei Ermolovich endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for forging synergies in expanding cooperation and overcoming regional challenges. He underlined the need for facilitating people to people contacts in cementing bilateral relations.