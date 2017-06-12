Collective efforts to eliminate child labour: CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said child labour is a social and economic issue and all of us must focus on it to overcome it. In a message issued here on Sunday in connection with International Child Labour Day, he said child labour was a criminal act in international laws and effective legislation had been done in Punjab which would uproot the menace of child labour from the province.

The Punjab government had abolished child labour from brick-kilns and with the huge funds of billion of rupees it had freed 90,000 children and enrolled them in schools. He vowed that child labour would be eliminated from petrol pumps, workshops and hotels as well. More concentration on the education and training of children would lead the nation to prosperity and progress, he added.