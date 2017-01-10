Cold wave continues to grip entire country

Islamabad

A spell of cold wave has continued to envelope the country as Karachi has finally experienced chilly winds that have caused the temperature to decrease.

Snowfall has blanketed Murree, Kashmir, Naran and Kaghan after which 4.5 feet snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba, 2.5 feet in Kalam and 2 feet was observed in Neelum Valley, a private news channel reported on Monday.

Temperature dropped to -11 degrees in Skardu and -10 degrees in Quetta whereas transportation at National Highway suspended due to dense fog.

According to Met office, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.—APP