Cold, dry weatherwith foggy conditions to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday. Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

However; there is no possibility of rain with the water condition in dams reaching to the lowest level in 10 years.

Director General (DG) Met department Ghulam Rasool while talking to media said that the same weather conditions will prevail in January with no likelihood of rains.

“The water level in dams is at its lowest in the past 10 years. The weather effects of December are also seen in January. There will be rains in the country but will be limited to upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Northern mountainous areas of Punjab,” he said.—APP