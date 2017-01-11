Cold, dry weather with fog over plain areas likely

Islamabad

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. In last 24 hours, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country while foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during last night and morning hours. Meanwhile, the Lahore Met Office reported that cold wave marked with dry weather is expected to continue in most parts of the country including the city during next 24 hours. According to Met office,foggy conditions would also continue over plains of Punjab during night and morning hours. The night temperatures in most parts of the northern and plain areas of the province are likely to fall further during next two days. Some of the plain areas of KP and Punjab may experience frost during the period,the office added.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Kalam -15øC, Kalat -10 øC, Quetta, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza, Dir -08øC, Gupis, Skardu -07øC, Parachinar, Bagrote -06øC, Malamjabba, Zhob, Drosh -05øC, Chitral, Murree -04øC, Kakul, Gilgit -03øC, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad 00øC, Peshawar 02øC, Lahore, Fisalabad 03øC, Multan 05øC, Hyderabad 07øC and Karachi 09øC.—APP