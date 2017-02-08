Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Met office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places of Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. A shallow westerly wave is effecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Thursday (morning). Minimum temperatures recorded were Skardu -10øC, Parachinar -08øC, Astore -07øC, Kalat, Gupis and Chitral -06øC, Kalam, Drosh and Malamjabba -04øC, Bagrote and Dir -03øC, Zhob -02øC, Quetta, Gilgit and Hunza -01øC, Murree 03øC, Islamabad 05øC, Peshawar 06øC, Faisalabad, Multan 07øC, Muzaffarabad and Lahore 08øC and Karachi and Hyderabad 12øC.—APP