Cold dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forcasted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next twenty four hours.

According to an official of PMD “continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country however, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand division,”.

He said that while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. He said that weather remained very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Multan Met office forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27.5 degree centigrade and 7.8 degree centigrade, respectively.—APP