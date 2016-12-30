Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts, fog likely at plain areas

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab & upper Sindh whereas weather remained very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan.

The Multan Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of mist/fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.3 degree centigrade and 9.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8:00 am and 60 per cent at 5:00 pm.—APP