Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours. A westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, KP, FATA, Kashmir, and while at isolated places in D.I khan, D.G khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Malam jabba 42mm, Lower Dir 20mm, Pattan, Dir 18mm, Balakot 17mm, Saidu Sharif 16mm, Kohat, Kalam 12mm, Mirkhani 11mm, Kakul 10mm, Drosh 07mm, Peshwar 03mm. Punjab: Rawalpindi (chaklala 34mm, Shamsabad 19mm),Islamabd (Golra 29mm, Z.P 21mm, Saidpur 18mm, Bokra 14mm), M.B.DIN 12mm, Gujrat.—APP