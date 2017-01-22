Cold, dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twenty-four hours. However, Partly cloudy conditions are likely in most parts of the country. Light rain, snowfall is expected at one or two places of Quetta division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab & upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

The Karachi Met Office on Saturday forecast fair/cloudy weather with hazy morning in Karachi during the next 24 hours. An official of the Met Office said that the minimum temperature in the metropolis is expected to range between 12 to 14 degrees Centigrade during the period.

He stated that the minimum temperature recorded in the city on Saturday was 13 degrees Centigrade whereas the maximum was 26 degrees Centigrade.—APP