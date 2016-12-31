Cold, dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab & upper Sindh. While weather remained very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan.

The Multan Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21.2 degrees centigrade and 9.8 degrees centigrade, respectively. Humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8am and 60 per cent at 5pm.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday remained Gilgit- Baltistan (Skardu -8øC, Hunza -7øC, Gupis, Gilgit -5øC, Bagrote -3øC), upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Parachinar, Kalam -3øC), north Balochistan (Kalat -2øC), Chitral 0øC, Quetta 1øC, Muzaffarabad, Murree 2øC, Peshawar, Islamabad 4øC, Lahore 7øC, Faisalabad 9øC, Multan 10øC, Hyderabad 14øC and Karachi 17øC.—APP