Cold, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours. However, rain is expected at Malakand, Hazara divisions Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A new spell of rain and snowfall started in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after a week long interval followed by increase in cold and slowing down normal life activities in almost all the towns and villages cutting road links to tops and hilly areas.

Clouded weather persisted for the last two days and rain started on Saturday which continued till late night. According to forecast, the plane areas will continue receiving, and while upper and hilly areas snow till Monday.—APP