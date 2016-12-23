Cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, an official of met office told APP.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Meanwhile, the Lahore office forecast cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

According to the Met office, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country including the city during last 24 hours. In the provincial capital maximum temperature was recorded 24 degree celsius on Thursday.

Minimum temperatures recorded were Skardu -8øC, Hunza and Gupis -6øC, Gilgit -5øC, Kalam and Astore -4øC, Dir, Rawalakot, Bagrote and Kalat -2øC Murree and Quetta 0øC, Islamabad 2øC, Peshawar 4øC, Muzaffarabad and Lahore 6øC, Faisalabad 7øC, Multan 9øC, Hyderabad 12øC and Karachi 14øC.—APP