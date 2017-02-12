Cold, dry spell to continue

Islamabad

The Metereological Department on Subday predicted dry cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

According to a private news channel, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They said a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country and may persist till Thursday morning.

They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places of Malakand division and upper Fata. They added that shallow foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab in the morning hours.

No rainfall or snowfall was recorded anywhere across the country, the officials said, adding Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -12°C.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning was: Islamabad 5 centigrade, Lahore 10 C, Karachi 16 C, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad 07 C, Quetta 0 C, Gilgit 2 C and Murree 01 centigrade.—APP