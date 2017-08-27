Coke Studio blends glorious past with sounds of tomorrow

Islamabad

Coke Studiocontinues to captivate audiences with its lineup of artists and songs in the milestone 10thSeason. The upcoming Episode 3will feature 4 songs, including ‘LaalMeri Pat’ by QuratulainBalouch, AriebAzhar and Akbar Ali, ‘Ronay Na Diya’by Sajjad Ali and Zaw Ali, ‘Baazi’ by AimaBaig and Sahir Ali Bagga and ‘Mujh Se Pehli Si Muhabbat’ by HumeraChanna and NabeelShaukat as a humble tribute to Malika-e-Tarranum, Madam Noor Jehan. The Episode is set to be released digitally on Friday, August 25 and aired on all leading television channels on Saturday, August 26.

QuratulainBalouch, who returns with her second song of Season 10, shares “It’s always a great experience to be part of Coke Studio and you get to learn a lot every season.Especially when you’re working with amazing producers and getting opportunities of singing classic numbers like ‘LaungGawacha’ and ‘SammiMeriWaar’.”

QuratulainBalouch’spowerfulvocals will captivate audiences once again when she performs ‘LaalMeri Pat’with AriebAzhar’s baritone voice juxtaposed over Akbar Ali’s evocativealaaps. Strings’ take on the rendition of the classic spiritual song isset to be a beautiful auditory experiencewith a multi-faceted and nuanced blend of devotional poetry, fervent chants of ‘Jhulelal’ intermingled withthe sitar and a traditional groove creating a spiritually opulent environment.

Akbar Ali, making his Coke Studio debut in Season 10, has a formal training in qawaali and classical music and uses his crystalline, ethereal voice when he masterfully sings the complex thumri. AriebAzhar joins Coke Studio for his third Season after his stellar performances with Husn-e-Haqiqi, ‘Na Rained Hai’ and his collaboration with Tina Sani on ‘Mori ArajSuno’ previously.—NNI