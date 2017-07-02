COAS visit soothes Parachinaries

PROTESTERS in Parachinar called off their eight-day-long sit in against last week’s devastating twin blasts after Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited them on Friday and announced a number of measures, including that of implementing a safe city project in the area envisaging installation of CCTV cameras in line with the ones in Lahore and Islamabad.

Given the close proximity of Parachinar as well as other tribal areas with Afghanistan, there is no doubt that these deserve better security arrangements as compared to any other city of the country. Therefore, we appreciate the steps announced by the COAS for security of Parachinar and expect that the safe city project will also be replicated in other tribal areas as well in order to give a greater sense of security to the tribal people who already have suffered a lot in the ongoing war against terrorism. During COAS visit to Parachinar, we once again witnessed the patriotism of tribal people as well as their love, affection and the trust that they have on our armed forces. By all means they consider themselves Pakistanis and therefore, it also becomes incumbent upon our rulers to treat them equally without any discrimination. Delay in the announcement of compensation as well as no visit from the civilian leadership at the time of the tragedy has been greatly felt by the people of Parachinar. Though the COAS’s visit has helped to sooth their sentiments but we understand the central government will have to demonstrate sagacity and seriousness to address the problems of tribal people. Firstly, at the time of any tragedy, the PM or its cabinet members should be the first to reach there to express solidarity with them. Secondly, efforts should be expedited towards mainstreaming of tribal areas by implementing the reforms formulated by FATA reforms package while setting aside any political expediency. Though some elements are creating hurdles in way of its implementation for their own vested interests, but we understand any delay in the development and mainstreaming of these areas will be disastrous and roll back the achievements made on the security front.

