COAS for trust-based Pak- Afghan response against terrorism

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Pakistan’s Army Chief made it loud and clear on Friday that Pakistan and Afghanistan need to be on the same page when it comes to defeat common enemy ——the terrorists. “ A trust-based coordinated response is required against terrorists who are the common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the regional media can play a vital role in mitigating the negativity created by such hostile forces,” said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday while meeting a delegation of media persons from Afghanistan.

A nine-member Afghan media delegation called on Army chief in his office at General Headquarter Rawalpindi on Friday. The army chief said Afghanistan and Pakistan were brotherly neighbours and a coordinated response against terrorists was needed instead of blame-game to counter their common enemy.

It is worthy of mentioning here that Things have gone from bad to worse between Pakistan and Afghanistan after President of United States Donald Trump announced his policy on Afghanistan. Trump has asserted that safe hideouts of terrorists exist on Pakistan side of Pakistan-Afghanistan border, a cherge which Pakistan has denied time and again. Unfortunately, Afghanistan has also backed Trump’s claim that Pakistan was protecting terrorists by providing safe sancuries at his side of border. During his meeting with Afghanistan based journalists, army chief highlighted the sacrifices Pakistan rendered in war against terrorism and said, the terrorists were a common enemy of both Pakistan and Afghanistan and both need to join hand to get rid of them.

A press note issued from ISPR stated that the COAS reiterated that Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe heavens inside Pakistan which are being used against Afghanistan.

The press note quoted General Qamar Javed Bajwa as that both Pakistan and Afghanistan need to take joint steps for effective border management along Pak-Afghan border. He said that Pakistan has already taken effective measures on its side, including fencing and establishment of new border forts and posts.

“ The delegation of Afghan media personnel thanked the COAS for his time and candid discussion. They acknowledged that such interactions were useful to understand each other and they are carrying back home a facts-based positively through this tour,” the ISPR statement added.

The delegation is on a week-long visit to Pakistan in coordination with ISPR.