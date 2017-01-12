COAS strongly condemns Afghanistan terrorist blasts

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul and Kandahar cities of Afghanistan. COAS said he is grieved on loss of precious lives in these attacks. He said Pak Army stands with Afghan people and forces against terrorism.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly condemned terror attacks in Afghanistan and condoled deaths at hands of cowardly terrorists. He said that Army and the people of Pakistan are standing by the people and forces of Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning here that the bombings across three Afghan cities including Kabul killed around 50 people and wounded 100 others Tuesday.Meanwhile, Kandahar’s police chief General Abdul Raziq on Wednesday accused Haqqani Network and ISI of plotting Tuesdays deadly suicide attack that killed 11 people, including five UAE diplomats.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Kandahar, Raziq said that an intelligence report received two months ago showed that Haqqani network wanted to target the military leadership of province.

We had our preparations in place but despite this the insurgents were able to place the explosives inside the sofas in the governor’s guest house, Raziq said.

He added that the guesthouse was being renovated at the time and because of this a number of workers have been arrested on suspicion of having links to the incident. —SABAH/ INP