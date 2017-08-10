COAS reaffirms support to safeguarding Saudi Arabia

Zahid Chaudhary

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a meeting with the Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Aysh on Wednesday, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the defence of the Haramain Sharifain — Islam’s two holiest sites — and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The army chief assured the Saudi minister that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic relationship with the kingdom.

“Pakistan holds its defence ties with Saudi Arabia in the highest esteem,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying.

The Saudi deputy defence minister expressed Saudi Arabia’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts, successes, and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and violent extremism.

He also reaffirmed the kingdom’s full support to Pakistan’s positions on all matters.

In addition to this, matters of bilateral interest, including the broader regional security situation, were discussed in the meeting.