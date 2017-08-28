COAS reaches Tajikistan on three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday reached Tajikistan on a three-day official visit to participate in Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination (QCTC) forum comprising Pakistan, China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Defence ministry officials and military leadership of all four countries have had held several staff level consultations over the last few months to formulate agenda points for conduct of this event.

Upon arrival, COAS called on the Tajik Defence Minister Mr Sherdil Mirzo and Chinese Chief of Joint Staff, General Li Zuocheng.

During the next two days the forum will discuss regional security environment and way forward in relation to situation in Afghanistan and Counter Terrorism efforts.