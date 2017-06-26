COAS orders army to assist civil admin

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday ordered the army to assist the civil administration in the rescue efforts. Army helicopters were used to transport the injured from Bahawalpur to Nishtar Hospital in Multan. “COAS expresses grief on losses in oil tanker incident. Directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue [and] relief efforts,” Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Pakistan Army launched rescue operations for the victims of the Bahawalpur oil tanker tragedy which claimed the at least 150 people and injured over 200 others.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, 51 of the seriously burnt critical victims were shifted from Bahawalpur to Multan through Pakistan Army helicopters.

ISPR further stated that military personnel are busy in relief and rescue effort at Ahmad Pur Sharqia, Bahawalpur and Multan.

“Incident site is clear and traffic restored,” ISPR tweeted.

“Army Aviation helicopters sent for evacuation of casualties to hospitals [and] burn centres. Hospitals placed on high alert,” he added.