COAS meets ‘Ronaldinho and Friends’

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Ronaldinho and his fellow international football players at Army House before the players left for Karachi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

General Bajwa thanked the players for visiting Pakistan and said Pakistan as a country is peace loving and loves sports.

“Sports promote peace and your visit is most welcomed by all Pakistanis especially young footballers,” said the army chief.

The footballers also thanked Gen Bajwa for organizing their tour and continued support and said Pakistan is a beautiful country and they look forward to enjoying the trip.

The Pakistan Army is providing security for the players and matches, deploying troops in and around hotels, airports and stadiums over the weekend, officials have said.

Pakistan boasted a top place in Asian football until the early 1970s, but a lack of government support and poor infrastructure helped push them to as low as 200th in the FIFA football rankings.

The game is growing in popularity once more, however, even in a country obsessed with cricket.

“It´s a great occasion,” said Pakistan team captain Kaleem Ullah, who also played for Sacramento Republic FC in USA and Kyrgyzstan´s FC Dordoi Bishkek. He will take part in one of the matches.

Fans in the football-mad Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi said they had spent their savings on tickets. “I want to have a glimpse of Ronaldinho,” said a young fan.

Other Pakistani players in action with ‘Ronaldinho and Friends’ will be Saddam Hussain, Saadullah, Yousuf Butt, Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Essa, Ghulam Rasool, and star of street child football team Mohammad Razzik.—APP