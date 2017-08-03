COAS lauds Baloch Regiment’s sacrifices

Abbottabad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army’s Baloch Regiment is one of the most decorated regiments for its sterling performance for years. Addressing a two-day conference at Baloch Regimental Center in Abbottabad, General Bajwa lauded the sacrifices made by the regiment for the defence of the country.

Praising the proud traditions and contributions of Baloch Regiment, the COAS said: “Army will never forget those who gave their blood to defend and strengthen the nation.” The army chief emphasised that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism and to ensure that the borders remain secure. “This demands the highest standards of faith, professionalism, and perseverance in the service of the Nation,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement quoted the COAS saying.

Laying floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, General Bajwa paid homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment for sacrificing their lives for defence of the country. General Bajwa in opening session of the conference was made the honourary Colonel-in-Chief of the Baloch Regiment.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps and large number of serving and retired Gen officers of Baloch Regiment including former COAS Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and former Chairmen JCS Committee Gen Tariq Majid and Gen Rashid Mehmood were also present.—INP